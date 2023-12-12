Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 364,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,762,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,715,000 after buying an additional 2,343,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.