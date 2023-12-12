Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 39,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.