Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 39,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.