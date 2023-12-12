Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
