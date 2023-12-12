Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

