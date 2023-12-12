Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 12,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

