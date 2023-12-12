Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 85,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,582. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

