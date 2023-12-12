Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NPV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.48.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.