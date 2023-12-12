Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NPV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 57,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,655. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

