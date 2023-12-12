NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NXG opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Insider Activity at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,300 shares of company stock worth $313,112 over the last ninety days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

