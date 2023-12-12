Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $537.72 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $537.72 million and approximately $37.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

