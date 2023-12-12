Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Up 4.1%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.53. 1,193,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,578,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

