OMG Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $102.00 million and $34.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00087634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004537 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.