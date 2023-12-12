OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Trading 4.7% Higher

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 174,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 564,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OmniAb Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $588.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -0.40.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

