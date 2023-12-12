Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$216.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.3 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

ONTO stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 485,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,085. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

