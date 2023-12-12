Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.24

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.24 and last traded at $147.51, with a volume of 125237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

