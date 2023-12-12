ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.60 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and $1,128.12 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36398401 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,752.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

