Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.3 million-$236.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.0 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Ooma Stock Down 0.9 %

OOMA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ooma by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

