Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,965. Oracle has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.23.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

