Orchid Price Tops $0.0785 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $76.88 million and $4.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.74 or 1.00060398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

