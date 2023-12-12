Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $994.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

