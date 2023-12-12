Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Origin Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OGFGY remained flat at $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.93.
Origin Energy Company Profile
