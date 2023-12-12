Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Otis Worldwide worth $261,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 414,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,993. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

