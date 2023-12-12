Ovintiv Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,946,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

