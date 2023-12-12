Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.100-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.830-2.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 138,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

