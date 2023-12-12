Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Timothy Cowper Purchases 83 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 83 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($189.63).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Timothy Cowper purchased 78 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($188.98).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.80 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 827,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,587. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.67 and a beta of 0.69. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.46) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.93).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

