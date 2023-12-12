Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Timothy Cowper Purchases 83 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 83 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($189.63).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Timothy Cowper purchased 78 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($188.98).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.80 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 827,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,587. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.67 and a beta of 0.69. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.46) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.93).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

