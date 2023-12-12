PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Critical Comparison

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 12.01% 31.31% 12.73% Gogoro -17.49% -33.87% -11.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PACCAR and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50 Gogoro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

PACCAR presently has a consensus target price of $86.52, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 162.50%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than PACCAR.

PACCAR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $28.82 billion 1.77 $3.01 billion $7.83 12.47 Gogoro $382.83 million 1.53 -$98.91 million ($0.25) -9.60

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PACCAR beats Gogoro on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

