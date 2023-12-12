PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.0 million-$431.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.4 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

