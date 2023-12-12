Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE POU opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$25.05 and a one year high of C$33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4596026 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. 45.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.