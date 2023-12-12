Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE POU opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$25.05 and a one year high of C$33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4596026 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. 45.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

