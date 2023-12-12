PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Sells $1,360,270.98 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. 305,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

