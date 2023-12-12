Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Further Reading
