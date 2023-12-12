PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.200-1.230 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 6,256,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,267,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.