PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PharmChem Stock Performance
PharmChem stock remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
PharmChem Company Profile
