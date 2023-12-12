PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PharmChem Stock Performance

PharmChem stock remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

PharmChem Company Profile

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

