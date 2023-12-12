Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 3,945,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,388. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.27.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
