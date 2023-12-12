Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 3,945,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,388. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

