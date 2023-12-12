Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 29th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 299,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.62.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0600624 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
