Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.