Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 12,444,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 24,139,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

