PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $20.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00174073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

