Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $328,639.02 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 1,228,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

