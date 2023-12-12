Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $27,994.98 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 608,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 167,060 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

