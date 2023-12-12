QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %
QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 32,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $11.09.
About QBE Insurance Group
