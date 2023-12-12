QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 32,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

