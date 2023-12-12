QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 2,404,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,495,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,038 shares of company stock worth $2,577,655 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

