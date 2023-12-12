Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 167,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Quest Solution Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.
Quest Solution Company Profile
Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Solution
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.