R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,255,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,823,119 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.20.
A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,625 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
