Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.85. 33,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 66,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,536,705 shares of company stock worth $26,472,810 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

