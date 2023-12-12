Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 20,000 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 1.0 %

RNGR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,091. The stock has a market cap of $243.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

