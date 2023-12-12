Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 17,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Regis has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

About Regis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 43.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 197,999 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.