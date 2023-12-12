Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 17,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Regis has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
