Reuven Spiegel Sells 350 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $17,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $17,059.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DKL stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,918. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

