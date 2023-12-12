Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Sells 27,771 Shares

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) Director George F. Tidmarsh sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $14,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:REVB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 57,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,748. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.