Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Sells 27,771 Shares

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) Director George F. Tidmarsh sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $14,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:REVB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 57,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,748. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVB. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

