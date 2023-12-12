RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.50

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €10.50 ($11.29) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.61), with a volume of 2027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($11.72).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.90.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

