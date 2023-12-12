Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $24,669.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.58 or 1.00009172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00141262 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,472.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

