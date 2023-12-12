Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 15,816,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,928,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $85,590,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

